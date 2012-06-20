* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling while soy oil refined prices were down on increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,200 34,500-35,200 33,200-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,700-35,250 34,700-35,250 33,400-34,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,500 35,500-36,500 34,250-35,800 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 34,500-35,200 34,700-35,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,200-66,300 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,500-66,600 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,500-70,600 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,700-70,800 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1100-1170 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1200 1200 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,600-31,650 31,600-31,650 30,600-30,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,450-31,500 31,450-31,500 30,450-30,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,550-31,600 31,550-31,600 30,550-30,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,000-30,050 30,000-30,050 29,000-29,050 Spot (48% protein) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 29,100-29,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship