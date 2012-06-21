* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices also opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,100 34,500-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-35,150 34,700-35,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 34,500-35,100 34,700-35,150 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 35,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 35,850 Gujarat Ambuja 35,500 Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,800 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 35,700 Prakash Solvex 35,500 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 36,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 35,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,100-31,150 31,600-31,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,950-31,000 31,450-31,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,050-31,100 31,550-31,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,500-29,550 30,000-30,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,600-29,650 30,100-30,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship