* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices also opened weak on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,100 34,500-35,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,700-35,150 34,700-35,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 34,500-35,100 34,700-35,150
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 35,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500
General Foods 35,850
Gujarat Ambuja 35,500
Indian Rubber 35,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,800
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 35,700
Prakash Solvex 35,500
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 36,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 35,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,200-66,300 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,500-66,600 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,100-31,150 31,600-31,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 30,950-31,000 31,450-31,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,050-31,100 31,550-31,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,500-29,550 30,000-30,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,600-29,650 30,100-30,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship