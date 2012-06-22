* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 34,500-35,400 34,500-35,100
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,700-35,500 34,700-35,150
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex 36,000
Bajrang Extractions 35,250
Betul Oils 35,700
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750
General Foods 36,250
Gujarat Ambuja 35,750
Indian Rubber 36,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 36,500
Lakhmi Solvex 35,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 36,400
Prakash Solvex 35,750
Premier Proteins 35,800
Rama Phopsphates 36,200
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 35,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,200-31,250 31,100-31,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,050-31,100 30,950-31,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,150-31,200 31,050-31,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,600-29,650 29,500-29,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,700-29,750 29,600-29,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship