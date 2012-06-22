* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,400 34,500-35,100 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-35,500 34,700-35,150 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 34,500-35,400 34,700-35,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex 36,000 Bajrang Extractions 35,250 Betul Oils 35,700 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,750 General Foods 36,250 Gujarat Ambuja 35,750 Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,400 Prakash Solvex 35,750 Premier Proteins 35,800 Rama Phopsphates 36,200 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 35,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,200-31,250 31,100-31,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,050-31,100 30,950-31,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,150-31,200 31,050-31,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,600-29,650 29,500-29,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,700-29,750 29,600-29,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship