 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. Delay in Mansoon also effect the market sentiment.  Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,400 34,500-35,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-36,500 34,700-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 230 35,000-36,400 35,200-36,500 Saurday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 35,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,200 General Foods 36,850 Gujarat Ambuja 36,250 Indian Rubber 36,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 36,800 Prakash Solvex 36,150 Premier Proteins 36,250 Rama Phopsphates 36,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 36,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 36,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 66,200-66,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,000-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,200-70,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,700-31,750 31,200-31,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,550-31,600 31,050-31,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 31,650-31,700 31,150-31,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,100-30,150 29,600-29,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,200-30,250 29,700-29,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship