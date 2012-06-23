Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor selling at lower prices. Delay in Mansoon also effect the market
sentiment.
Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-36,400 34,500-35,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,700-36,500 34,700-35,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 230 35,000-36,400 35,200-36,500
Saurday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,500
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 35,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,200
General Foods 36,850
Gujarat Ambuja 36,250
Indian Rubber 36,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 36,800
Prakash Solvex 36,150
Premier Proteins 36,250
Rama Phopsphates 36,800
Ruchi Soya Industries 36,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 36,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 66,200-66,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,500-70,600 70,000-70,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,700-70,800 70,200-70,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 31,700-31,750 31,200-31,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,550-31,600 31,050-31,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 31,650-31,700 31,150-31,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,100-30,150 29,600-29,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,200-30,250 29,700-29,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship