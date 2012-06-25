*Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. *Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 36,250-37,400 35,000-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-37,500 35,200-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 36,250-37,400 36,500-37,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 36,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,250 General Foods 37,700 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 37,800 Prakash Solvex 37,250 Premier Proteins 37,750 Rama Phopsphates 38,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 37,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 37,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 66,800-66,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 67,100-67,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 70,500-70,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 70,700-70,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,100-32,150 31,700-31,750 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,950-32,000 31,550-31,600 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,050-32,100 31,650-31,700 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,100-30,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship