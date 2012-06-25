*Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
*Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 36,250-37,400 35,000-36,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-37,500 35,200-36,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 36,250-37,400 36,500-37,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 36,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,250
General Foods 37,700
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 37,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 37,800
Prakash Solvex 37,250
Premier Proteins 37,750
Rama Phopsphates 38,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 37,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 37,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 66,800-66,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 67,100-67,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 70,500-70,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 70,700-70,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,100-32,150 31,700-31,750
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 31,950-32,000 31,550-31,600
FOR Kakinada delivery 32,050-32,100 31,650-31,700
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,100-30,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship