* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 36,500-37,500 36,250-37,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,750-37,600 36,500-37,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 36,500-37,500 36,750-37,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 36,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500
General Foods 38,000
Gujarat Ambuja 37,750
Indian Rubber 37,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 37,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 38,000
Prakash Solvex 37,500
Premier Proteins 38,000
Rama Phopsphates 38,250
Ruchi Soya Industries 38,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 37,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 67,800-67,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 68,100-68,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,200-71,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,400-71,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,500-32,550 32,100-32,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,350-32,400 31,950-32,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 32,450-32,500 32,050-32,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,500-30,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 30,600-30,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship