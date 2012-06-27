* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 36,250-37,300 36,500-37,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-37,400 36,750-37,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 36,250-37,300 36,500-37,400 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,300 General Foods 37,700 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,700 Lakhmi Solvex 37,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 37,300 Prakash Solvex 37,250 Premier Proteins 37,500 Rama Phopsphates 37,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 37,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 37,150 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 32,800-32,850 32,500-32,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 32,650-32,700 32,350-32,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 32,750-32,800 32,450-32,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,200-31,250 30,900-30,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,300-31,350 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship