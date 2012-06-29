* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 37,000-37,900 36,500-37,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,200-38,000 36,700-37,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 210 37,000-37,900 37,200-38,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,700 Lakhmi Solvex 38,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 38,750 Prakash Solvex 38,250 Premier Proteins 38,000 Rama Phopsphates 38,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 38,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 37,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 34,100-34,150 33,600-33,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,950-34,000 33,450-33,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 34,050-34,100 33,550-33,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,000-32,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,100-32,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship