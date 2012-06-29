* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,000-37,900 37,000-37,900 36,500-37,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,200-38,000 37,200-38,000 36,700-37,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 37,750-38,750 37,750-38,750 37,000-38,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 210 37,000-37,900 37,200-38,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 68,100-68,200 68,100-68,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,900-71,000 71,000-71,100 71,000-71,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 33,600-33,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 33,950-34,000 33,950-34,000 33,450-33,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 34,050-34,100 34,050-34,100 33,550-33,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 32,500-32,550 32,000-32,050 Spot (48% protein) 32,600-32,650 32,600-32,650 32,100-32,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship