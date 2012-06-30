 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 37,250-38,300 37,000-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-38,400 37,200-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 37,250-38,300 37,500-38,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,300 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 39,000 Prakash Solvex 38,250 Premier Proteins 38,500 Rama Phopsphates 39,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 39,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,400-68,500 67,600-67,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 70,900-71,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,100-71,200 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 34,600-34,650 34,100-34,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 34,450-34,500 33,950-34,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 34,550-34,600 34,050-34,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,500-32,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship