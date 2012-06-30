Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 37,250-38,300 37,000-37,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 37,500-38,400 37,200-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 37,250-38,300 37,500-38,400
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,300
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 39,000
Prakash Solvex 38,250
Premier Proteins 38,500
Rama Phopsphates 39,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 39,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,400-68,500 67,600-67,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,700-68,800 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 70,900-71,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,100-71,200
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 34,600-34,650 34,100-34,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 34,450-34,500 33,950-34,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 34,550-34,600 34,050-34,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,500-32,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 32,600-32,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship