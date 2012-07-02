* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,250 37,250-38,300 (Auction price Market delivery 37,700-38,300 37,500-38,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 37,500-38,250 37,700-38,300 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 39,250 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,100 Lakhmi Solvex 39,150 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 39,000 Prakash Solvex 38,500 Premier Proteins 38,800 Rama Phopsphates 39,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 39,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 38,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 68,200-68,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 71,500-71,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 71,700-71,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 34,600-34,650 34,600-34,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 34,450-34,500 34,450-34,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 34,550-34,600 34,550-34,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,000-33,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship