* Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 37,500-38,250 37,250-38,300
(Auction price
Market delivery 37,700-38,300 37,500-38,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 37,500-38,250 37,700-38,300
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 39,250
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 38,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,100
Lakhmi Solvex 39,150
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 39,000
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Premier Proteins 38,800
Rama Phopsphates 39,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 39,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 38,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,100-68,200 68,200-68,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,000-72,100 71,500-71,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,200-72,300 71,700-71,800
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 34,600-34,650 34,600-34,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 34,450-34,500 34,450-34,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 34,550-34,600 34,550-34,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,000-33,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,100-33,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship