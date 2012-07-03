* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,400 37,500-38,250 (Auction price Market delivery 37,700-38,500 37,700-38,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 90 37,500-38,400 37,700-38,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,400 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,300 Lakhmi Solvex 39,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 39,400 Prakash Solvex 39,000 Premier Proteins 38,800 Rama Phopsphates 39,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 39,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,500-68,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,800-68,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,700-71,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,800-71,700 71,900-72,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,300-35,350 34,600-34,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,150-35,200 34,450-34,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,250-35,300 34,550-34,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,000-33,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship