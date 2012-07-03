* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 37,500-38,400 37,500-38,250
(Auction price
Market delivery 37,700-38,500 37,700-38,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 90 37,500-38,400 37,700-38,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,400
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 39,400
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,300
Lakhmi Solvex 39,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 39,400
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Premier Proteins 38,800
Rama Phopsphates 39,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 39,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,000-68,100 68,500-68,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,300-68,400 68,800-68,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,700-71,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,800-71,700 71,900-72,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,300-35,350 34,600-34,650
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,150-35,200 34,450-34,500
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,250-35,300 34,550-34,600
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,000-33,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 33,100-33,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship