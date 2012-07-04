Soybean Prices touched Rupees 40,000 per tone in Plant delivery.
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 37,800-38,500 37,500-38,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 38,000-38,600 37,700-38,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 100 37,800-38,500 38,000-38,600
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 39,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000
General Foods 40,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 40,000
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Premier Proteins 39,400
Rama Phopsphates 39,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 40,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,400-71,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,200-35,250 35,300-35,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,050-35,100 35,150-35,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,150-35,200 35,250-35,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,700-33,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,800-33,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship