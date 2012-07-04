Soybean Prices touched Rupees 40,000 per tone in Plant delivery. * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 37,800-38,500 37,500-38,400 (Auction price Market delivery 38,000-38,600 37,700-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 37,800-38,500 38,000-38,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 39,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 40,000 Prakash Solvex 39,000 Premier Proteins 39,400 Rama Phopsphates 39,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 40,000 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,400-71,500 71,400-71,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,200-35,250 35,300-35,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,050-35,100 35,150-35,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,150-35,200 35,250-35,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,700-33,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,800-33,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship