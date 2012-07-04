* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 37,800-38,500 37,800-38,500 37,500-38,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,000-38,600 38,000-38,600 37,700-38,500
(Traders' price
Plant delivery 38,500-40,000 38,500-40,000 38,500-39,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 100 37,800-38,500 38,000-38,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,400-71,500 71,400-71,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1200 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,200-35,250 35,200-35,250 35,300-35,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,050-35,100 35,050-35,100 35,150-35,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,150-35,200 35,150-35,200 35,250-35,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 33,700-33,750
Spot (48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,700-33,750 33,800-33,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship