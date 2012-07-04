* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil refined prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,800-38,500 37,800-38,500 37,500-38,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,000-38,600 38,000-38,600 37,700-38,500 (Traders' price Plant delivery 38,500-40,000 38,500-40,000 38,500-39,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 37,800-38,500 38,000-38,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,600-67,700 67,600-67,700 68,000-68,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,100-71,200 71,200-71,300 71,200-71,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,300-71,400 71,400-71,500 71,400-71,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,200-35,250 35,200-35,250 35,300-35,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,050-35,100 35,050-35,100 35,150-35,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,150-35,200 35,150-35,200 35,250-35,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,600-33,650 33,700-33,750 Spot (48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,700-33,750 33,800-33,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship