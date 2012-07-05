* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. Seed quality Soybean sold rupees 40,150 per tone. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. According to trade sources due to delay in monsoon affect the market sentiments and sellers restricted their selling * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 38,600-39,300 37,800-38,500 (Auction price Market delivery 38,800-39,400 38,000-38,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 38,600-39,300 38,800-39,400 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,800 General Foods 40,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 40.000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,250 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 40,250 Prakash Solvex 39,250 Premier Proteins 39,900 Rama Phopsphates 40,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 40,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,300-68,400 67,600-67,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,600-68,700 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,100-71,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,300-71,400 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1200 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,900-35,950 35,200-35,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,750-35,800 35,050-35,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,850-35,900 35,150-35,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,300-34,350 33,600-33,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,400-34,450 33,700-33,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship