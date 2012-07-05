* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's. Seed quality Soybean sold rupees 40,150 per tone.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices. According to trade sources due to delay in monsoon affect the
market sentiments and sellers restricted their selling
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 38,600-39,300 37,800-38,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 38,800-39,400 38,000-38,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 170 38,600-39,300 38,800-39,400
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,800
General Foods 40,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 40.000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,250
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 40,250
Prakash Solvex 39,250
Premier Proteins 39,900
Rama Phopsphates 40,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 40,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 40,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,300-68,400 67,600-67,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,600-68,700 67,900-68,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 71,700-71,800 71,100-71,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 71,900-72,000 71,300-71,400
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1200 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,900-35,950 35,200-35,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,750-35,800 35,050-35,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,850-35,900 35,150-35,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,300-34,350 33,600-33,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,400-34,450 33,700-33,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship