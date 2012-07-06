* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 39,500-40,400 38,600-39,300
(Auction price
Market delivery 39,700-40,500 38,800-39,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 280 39,500-40,400 39,700-40,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 41,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000
General Foods 41,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 40.000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 41,500
Lakhmi Solvex 41,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 41,500
Prakash Solvex 40,500
Premier Proteins 41,250
Rama Phopsphates 41,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 41,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 40,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 68,600-68,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,200-72,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,400-72,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,050-37,150 35,900-35,950
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,900-37,000 35,750-35,800
FOR Kakinada delivery 37,000-37,100 35,850-35,900
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,450-35,550 34,300-34,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,550-35,650 34,400-34,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship