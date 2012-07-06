* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,400 38,600-39,300 (Auction price Market delivery 39,700-40,500 38,800-39,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 39,500-40,400 39,700-40,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 41,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 41,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 40.000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,500 Lakhmi Solvex 41,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 41,500 Prakash Solvex 40,500 Premier Proteins 41,250 Rama Phopsphates 41,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 41,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 40,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,100-69,200 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,900-73,000 72,400-72,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,050-37,150 35,900-35,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,900-37,000 35,750-35,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,000-37,100 35,850-35,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,450-35,550 34,300-34,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,550-35,650 34,400-34,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship