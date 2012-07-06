* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,400 39,500-40,400 38,600-39,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,700-40,500 39,700-40,500 38,800-39,400 (Traders' price Plant delivery 40,000-41,500 40,000-41,500 39,250-40,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 39,500-40,400 39,700-40,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 69,000-69,100 69,100-69,200 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 69,300-69,400 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,200-72,300 72,700-72,800 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,400-72,500 72,900-73,000 72,400-72,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1210 1120-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,050-37,150 37,050-37,150 35,900-35,950 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,900-37,000 36,900-37,000 35,750-35,800 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,000-37,100 37,000-37,100 35,850-35,900 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,450-35,550 35,450-35,550 34,300-34,350 Spot (48% protein) 35,550-35,650 35,550-35,650 34,400-34,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship