 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices, While soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support.  Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 39,000-40,300 39,500-40,400 (Auction price Market delivery 39,200-40,400 39,700-40,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 270 39,000-40,400 39,200-40,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 41,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,400 General Foods 41,150 Gujarat Ambuja 40,000 Indian Rubber 40,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,800 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 40,800 Prakash Solvex 40,250 Premier Proteins 40,900 Rama Phopsphates 41,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 41,150 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 40,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 69,000-69,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 69,300-69,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,400-72,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,600-36,650 37,050-37,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,450-36,500 36,900-37,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,550-36,600 37,000-37,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,450-35,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,550-35,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship