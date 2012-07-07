Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased
selling at higher prices, While soy oil refined prices opened firm on better
buying support.
Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 39,000-40,300 39,500-40,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 39,200-40,400 39,700-40,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 270 39,000-40,400 39,200-40,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 41,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,400
General Foods 41,150
Gujarat Ambuja 40,000
Indian Rubber 40,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 41,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,800
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 40,800
Prakash Solvex 40,250
Premier Proteins 40,900
Rama Phopsphates 41,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 41,150
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 40,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 68,600-68,700 69,000-69,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 68,900-69,000 69,300-69,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 72,500-72,600 72,200-72,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 72,700-72,800 72,400-72,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,600-36,650 37,050-37,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,450-36,500 36,900-37,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 36,550-36,600 37,000-37,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,450-35,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,550-35,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship