Dalian iron ore falls for third day as steel resumes decline
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped for a third session in a row on Thursday, reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices resumed their decline.
Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,500 39,000-40,300 (Auction price Market delivery 39,700-40,600 39,200-40,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 39,500-40,500 39,700-40,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 42,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 41,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 41,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 42,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 42,100 Rama Phopsphates 42,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 42,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 41,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,100-70,200 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,400-73,500 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,600-73,700 72,400-72,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,600-37,650 36,600-36,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,450-37,500 36,450-36,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,550-37,600 36,550-36,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,000-36,050 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,100-36,150 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
June 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.910 109.79 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3817 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.095