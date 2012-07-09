 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.  Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,500 39,000-40,300 (Auction price Market delivery 39,700-40,600 39,200-40,400 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 39,500-40,500 39,700-40,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 42,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 41,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 41,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 42,000 Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 42,100 Rama Phopsphates 42,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 42,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 41,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,100-70,200 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,400-70,500 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,400-73,500 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,600-73,700 72,400-72,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,600-37,650 36,600-36,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,450-37,500 36,450-36,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,550-37,600 36,550-36,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,000-36,050 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,100-36,150 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship