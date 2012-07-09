* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,500 39,500-40,500 39,000-40,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,700-40,600 39,700-40,600 39,200-40,400 (Traders' price Plant delivery 41,000-42,100 41,000-42,100 40,000-41,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 39,500-40,500 39,700-40,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,300-70,400 70,100-70,200 68,600-68,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,600-70,700 70,400-70,500 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,500-73,600 73,400-73,500 72,200-72,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,600-73,700 72,400-72,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1210 1120-1210 1120-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,600-37,650 37,600-37,650 36,600-36,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,450-37,500 37,450-37,500 36,450-36,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,550-37,600 37,550-37,600 36,550-36,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,000-36,050 36,000-36,050 35,000-35,050 Spot (48% protein) 36,100-36,150 36,100-36,150 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship