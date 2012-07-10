Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 10 * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 40,500-41,200 39,500-40,500 (Auction price Market delivery 40,700-41,300 39,700-40,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 40,500-41,200 40,700-41,300 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,500 General Foods 42,350 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 42,100 Lakhmi Solvex 41,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 42,000 Prakash Solvex 41,500 Premier Proteins 42,250 Rama Phopsphates 42,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 42,350 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 41,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,300-70,400 70,300-70,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,600-70,700 70,600-70,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,500-73,600 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,700-73,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1120-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 38,100-38,150 37,600-37,650 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,950-38,000 37,450-37,500 FOR Kakinada delivery 38,050-38,100 37,550-37,600 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,500-36,550 36,000-36,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,600-36,650 36,100-36,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship