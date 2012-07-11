* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 40,500-41,200 40,500-41,200 40,500-41,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,700-41,300 40,700-41,300 40,700-41,300 (Traders' price Plant delivery 41,750-43,000 41,750-43,000 41,500-42,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 420 40,500-41,200 40,700-41,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,300-70,400 70,600-70,700 70,500-70,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,600-70,700 70,900-71,000 70,800-70,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,500-73,600 73,700-73,800 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,900-74,000 73,700-73,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1130-1220 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 38,100-38,150 38,100-38,150 38,100-38,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,950-38,000 37,950-38,000 37,950-38,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 38,050-38,100 38,050-38,100 38,050-38,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,500-36,550 36,500-36,550 36,500-36,550 Spot (48% protein) 36,600-36,650 36,600-36,650 36,600-36,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship