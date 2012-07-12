* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices also opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 39,700-40,700 40,500-41,200 (Auction price Market delivery 39,900-40,800 40,700-41,300 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 39,700-40,700 39,900-40,800 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000 General Foods 42,200 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 41,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 42,200 Lakhmi Solvex 42,200 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 42,200 Prakash Solvex 42,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 42,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 41,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 41,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,300-70,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,600-70,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,400-73,500 73,500-73,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,600-73,700 73,700-73,800 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 39,100-39,150 38,100-38,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 38,950-39,000 37,950-38,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 39,050-39,100 38,050-38,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,300-37,350 36,500-36,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,400-37,450 36,600-36,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship