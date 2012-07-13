* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. selling. * Soy oil refined prices also opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. *Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against limited availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 40,500-41,500 39,700-40,700 (Auction price Market delivery 40,700-41,600 39,900-40,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 40,500-41,500 40,700-41,600 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,400 General Foods 43,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 43,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 43,000 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 42,800 Prakash Solvex 42,400 Premier Proteins 42,900 Rama Phopsphates 43,100 Ruchi Soya Industries 43,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 42,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 70,300-70,400 70,300-70,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 73,700-73,800 73,400-73,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 73,900-74,000 73,600-73,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 39,400-39,450 39,100-39,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 39,250-39,300 38,950-39,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 39,350-39,400 39,050-39,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,400-37,450 37,300-37,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,500-37,550 37,400-37,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship