* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up sharply at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 40,500-41,500 40,500-41,500 39,700-40,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,700-41,600 40,700-41,600 39,900-40,800 (Traders' price Plant delivery 42,400-43,500 42,400-43,100 41,000-42,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 650 40,500-41,500 40,700-41,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,000-71,100 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,300-71,400 70,300-70,400 70,300-70,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,200-74,300 73,700-73,800 73,400-73,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,400-74,500 73,900-74,000 73,600-73,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1220 1130-1220 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 39,400-39,450 39,400-39,450 39,100-39,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 39,250-39,300 39,250-39,300 38,950-39,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 39,350-39,400 39,350-39,400 39,050-39,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,400-37,450 37,400-37,450 37,300-37,350 Spot (48% protein) 37,500-37,550 37,500-37,550 37,400-37,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship