* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. selling. *Soy oil refined prices also opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against limited availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 41,800-42,500 40,500-41,500 (Auction price Market delivery 42,000-42,600 40,700-41,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 400 41,800-42,500 42,000-42,600 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 43,250 General Foods 44,200 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 44,000 Lakhmi Solvex 44,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 44,000 Prakash Solvex 43,350 Premier Proteins 44,250 Rama Phopsphates 44,000 Ruchi Soya Industries 44,200 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 43,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 71,100-71,200 71,000-71,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,400-71,500 71,300-71,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,500-74,600 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,700-74,800 74,400-74,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 39,800-39,850 39,400-39,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 39,650-39,700 39,250-39,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 39,750-39,800 39,350-39,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,800-37,850 37,400-37,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,900-37,950 37,500-37,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship