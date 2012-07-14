* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 41,800-42,500 41,800-42,500 40,500-41,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,000-42,600 42,000-42,600 40,700-41,600 (Traders' price Plant delivery 43,250-44,250 43,250-44,250 42,400-43,100 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 41,800-42,500 42,000-42,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 70,700-70,800 71,100-71,200 71,000-71,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 71,000-71,100 71,400-71,500 71,300-71,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 74,000-74,100 74,500-74,600 74,200-74,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 74,200-74,300 74,700-74,800 74,400-74,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1230 1140-1230 1130-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 39,800-39,850 39,800-39,850 39,400-39,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 39,650-39,700 39,650-39,700 39,250-39,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 39,750-39,800 39,750-39,800 39,350-39,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,800-37,850 37,800-37,850 37,400-37,450 Spot (48% protein) 37,900-37,950 37,800-37,950 37,500-37,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship