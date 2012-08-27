* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices . * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 43,500-44,500 44,500-45,200 (Auction price Market delivery 43,700-44,600 44,700-45,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 43,500-44,500 43,700-44,600 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250 General Foods 45,650 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 45,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,250 Lakhmi Solvex 46,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 45,500 Rama Phopsphates 46,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 45,650 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 45,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,800-72,900 72,300-72,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,100-73,200 72,600-72,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,700-75,800 75,200-75,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,900-76,000 75,400-75,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,600-40,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,700-40,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship