* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prizes. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 43,500-44,500 43,500-44,500 44,500-45,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 43,700-44,600 43,700-44,600 44,700-45,250 (Traders' price Plant delivery 45,250-46,500 45,250-46,500 45,000-46,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 80 43,500-44,500 43,700-44,600 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,700-72,800 72,800-72,900 72,300-72,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,000-73,100 73,100-73,200 72,600-72,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,500-75,600 75,700-75,800 75,200-75,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,700-75,800 75,900-76,000 75,400-75,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1250 1160-1250 1160-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750 40,600-40,650 Spot (48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,800-40,850 40,700-41,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship