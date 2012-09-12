* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 43,500-44,800 43,500-44,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 43,700-45,000 43,700-45,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 55 43,500-44,800 43,700-45,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 44,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 43,750
General Foods 45,100
Gujarat Ambuja 44,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 44,000
Lakhmi Solvex 44,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 44,000
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 45,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 44,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,300-72,400 72,300-72,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,600-72,700 72,600-72,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,700-75,800 75,500-75,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,900-76,000 75,700-75,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,350-40,400 40,350-40,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,450-40,500 40,450-40,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship