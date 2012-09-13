* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 44,000-45,200 43,500-44,800 (Auction price Market delivery 44,200-45,250 43,700-45,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 60 44,000-45,200 44,200-45,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 44,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000 General Foods 45,600 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 44,000 Lakhmi Solvex 44,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 44,000 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 45,600 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 72,500-72,600 72,300-72,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 72,800-72,900 72,600-72,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,800-75,900 75,700-75,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 76,000-76,100 75,900-76,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,400-40,450 40,350-40,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,500-40,550 40,450-40,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship