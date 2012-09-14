* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 44,000-45,200 44,000-45,200 44,000-45,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,200-45,250 44,200-45,250 44,200-45,250 (Traders' price Plant delivery 44,000-45,600 44,000-45,600 44,000-45,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 75 44,000-45,200 44,200-45,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,500-73,600 73,000-73,100 72,500-72,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,800-73,900 73,300-73,400 72,800-72,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 76,000-76,100 76,000-76,100 75,800-75,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 76,200-76,300 76,200-76,300 76,000-76,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,600-40,650 40,600-40,650 40,400-40,450 Spot (48% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750 40,500-40,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship