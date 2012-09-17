* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Today 400 bags (90 Kg each) of new soybean arrived in Indore mandi and sold Rs. 30,000-35,000 per tone. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 43,000-44,800 44,000-45,200 (Auction price Market delivery 43,200-45,000 44,200-45,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 43,000-44,800 43,200-45,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 43,000 General Foods 43,750 Gujarat Ambuja 43,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 43,000 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex -- Premier Proteins 43,500 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 43,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,000-73,100 73,500-73,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,300-73,400 73,800-73,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,500-75,600 76,000-76,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,700-75,800 76,200-76,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 40,600-40,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,100-40,150 40,700-40,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship