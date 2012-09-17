* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. Today 400 bags (90 Kg each) of new soybean arrived in Indore
mandi and sold Rs. 30,000-35,000 per tone.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying against increased selling at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 43,000-44,800 44,000-45,200
(Auction price
Market delivery 43,200-45,000 44,200-45,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 43,000-44,800 43,200-45,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 43,000
General Foods 43,750
Gujarat Ambuja 43,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 43,000
Lakhmi Solvex 43,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex --
Premier Proteins 43,500
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 43,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 44,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 73,000-73,100 73,500-73,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 73,300-73,400 73,800-73,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 75,500-75,600 76,000-76,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 75,700-75,800 76,200-76,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1260 1170-1260
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 40,600-40,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,100-40,150 40,700-40,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship