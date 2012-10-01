* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 28,000-31,100 28,000-31,400 (Auction price Market delivery 28,200-31,200 28,200-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1300 28,000-31,000 28,200-31,200 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,500 Bajrang Extractions 30,850 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000 General Foods 30,850 Gujarat Ambuja 31,250 Indian Rubber 30,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,250 Kriti Industries 30,500 Lakhmi Solvex 31,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,500 Prakash Solvex 31,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 30,850 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,800-64,900 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,000-65,100 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,500-31,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 34,600-31,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship