* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against
poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 28,000-31,100 28,000-31,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 28,200-31,200 28,200-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1300 28,000-31,000 28,200-31,200
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 30,500
Bajrang Extractions 30,850
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000
General Foods 30,850
Gujarat Ambuja 31,250
Indian Rubber 30,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,250
Kriti Industries 30,500
Lakhmi Solvex 31,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,500
Prakash Solvex 31,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 30,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,500-60,600 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,800-64,900 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,000-65,100 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,500-31,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,100-31,150 34,600-31,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship