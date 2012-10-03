* Soybean prices opened with heavy fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals against poor buying support. Farmers stopped selling of soybean in many mandies due to lower prices and protest against it. * Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices also opened with heavy loses on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 25,000-27,800 28,000-31,100 (Auction price Market delivery 25,500-28,000 28,200-31,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 2000 25,000-27,800 25,500-28,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 28,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,200 Divya Jyoti Industries 28,500 General Foods 28,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 28,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 28,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 28,500 Lakhmi Solvex 28,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,500 Prakash Solvex 28,000 Premier Proteins 28,500 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 28,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 28,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 59,500-59,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 59,800-59,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 64,700-64,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,100 31,000-31,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,200 31,100-31,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship