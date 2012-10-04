 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices.  Soy oil prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices against better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 27,000-29,800 25,000-27,800 (Auction price Market delivery 27,500-30,000 25,500-28,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 27,000-29,800 27,500-30,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,750 Ambika Solvex 29,000 AV Agri 29,000 Bajrang Extractions 28,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 29,000 General Foods 29,100 Gujarat Ambuja 29,000 Indian Rubber 29,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 29,000 Lakhmi Solvex 29,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,750 Prakash Solvex 29,000 Premier Proteins 29,100 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 29,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 29,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 56,500-56,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 56,800-56,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,000-61,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,200-61,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,400 28,000-28,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,500 28,100-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship