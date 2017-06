Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices.  Soy oil prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices against better buying support.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 27,000-29,800 25,000-27,800 (Auction price Market delivery 27,500-30,000 25,500-28,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 27,000-29,800 27,500-30,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,750 Ambika Solvex 29,000 AV Agri 29,000 Bajrang Extractions 28,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,400 Divya Jyoti Industries 29,000 General Foods 29,100 Gujarat Ambuja 29,000 Indian Rubber 29,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 29,000 Lakhmi Solvex 29,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 28,750 Prakash Solvex 29,000 Premier Proteins 29,100 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 29,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 29,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 56,500-56,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 56,800-56,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,000-61,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,200-61,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,400 28,000-28,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,500 28,100-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship