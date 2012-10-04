Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
Soy oil prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices against better
buying support.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 27,000-29,800 25,000-27,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 27,500-30,000 25,500-28,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1500 27,000-29,800 27,500-30,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 28,750
Ambika Solvex 29,000
AV Agri 29,000
Bajrang Extractions 28,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,400
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,000
General Foods 29,100
Gujarat Ambuja 29,000
Indian Rubber 29,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 28,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,500
Kriti Industries 29,000
Lakhmi Solvex 29,000
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 28,750
Prakash Solvex 29,000
Premier Proteins 29,100
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 29,100
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 29,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 56,500-56,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 56,800-56,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,000-61,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,200-61,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,300-27,400 28,000-28,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,400-27,500 28,100-28,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship