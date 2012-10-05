* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 28,000-29,800 27,000-29,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 28,500-30,000 27,500-30,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1000 28,000-29,800 28,500-30,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 30,000
Ambika Solvex 30,000
AV Agri 30,000
Bajrang Extractions 28,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,000
General Foods 30,400
Gujarat Ambuja 29,900
Indian Rubber 30,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 30,000
Kriti Industries 30,000
Lakhmi Solvex 30,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,000
Prakash Solvex 30,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 30,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 30,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,300-27,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,400-27,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship