* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 28,000-29,800 27,000-29,800 (Auction price Market delivery 28,500-30,000 27,500-30,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1000 28,000-29,800 28,500-30,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 30,000 Ambika Solvex 30,000 AV Agri 30,000 Bajrang Extractions 28,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,000 General Foods 30,400 Gujarat Ambuja 29,900 Indian Rubber 30,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 30,000 Kriti Industries 30,000 Lakhmi Solvex 30,250 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,000 Prakash Solvex 30,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 30,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 30,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,000-27,050 27,300-27,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,100-27,150 27,400-27,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship