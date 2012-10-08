* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 29,000-31,300 28,500-30,800 (Auction price Market delivery 29,200-31,500 28,700-31,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 29,000-31,300 29,200-31,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,000 Ambika Solvex 31,000 AV Agri 31,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000 General Foods 31,250 Gujarat Ambuja 31,000 Indian Rubber 31,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,250 Kriti Industries 31,250 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,000 Prakash Solvex 31,000 Premier Proteins 31,150 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 31,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 58,500-58,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,900 28,200-28,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-28,000 28,300-28,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship