* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 29,000-31,300 29,000-31,300 28,500-30,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,200-31,500 29,200-31,500 28,700-31,000 (Traders' price Plant delivery 30,500-31,500 30,500-31,500 29,500-31,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1500 29,000-31,300 29,200-31,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,600-58,700 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,900-59,000 58,500-58,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,900 27,800-27,900 28,200-28,250 Spot (48% protein) 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 28,300-28,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship