* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 29,000-30,800 29,000-31,300 (Auction price Market delivery 29,200-31,000 29,200-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1300 29,000-30,800 29,200-31,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,000 Ambika Solvex 31,250 AV Agri 31,000 Bajrang Extractions 30,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000 General Foods 31,300 Gujarat Ambuja 31,000 Indian Rubber 31,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,000 Kriti Industries 31,250 Lakhmi Solvex 31,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 30,750 Prakash Solvex 31,250 Premier Proteins 30,900 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 31,300 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,900 27,800-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship