* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 29,000-30,800 29,000-31,300
(Auction price
Market delivery 29,200-31,000 29,200-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1300 29,000-30,800 29,200-31,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,000
Ambika Solvex 31,250
AV Agri 31,000
Bajrang Extractions 30,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000
General Foods 31,300
Gujarat Ambuja 31,000
Indian Rubber 31,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 31,250
Lakhmi Solvex 31,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 30,750
Prakash Solvex 31,250
Premier Proteins 30,900
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,300
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,400-62,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,800-27,900 27,800-27,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship