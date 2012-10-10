* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-31,400 29,000-30,800
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,200-31,500 29,200-31,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1250 30,000-31,400 30,200-31,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils 32,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750
General Foods 32,250
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 31,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,000
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods --
Prakash Solvex 31,500
Premier Proteins 31,900
Rama Phopsphates --
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,250
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,500-59,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,800-59,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 62,700-62,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 62,900-63,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,800-27,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,250-28,300 27,900-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship