* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 30,000-31,400 29,000-30,800 (Auction price Market delivery 30,200-31,500 29,200-31,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1250 30,000-31,400 30,200-31,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils 32,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750 General Foods 32,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 31,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods -- Prakash Solvex 31,500 Premier Proteins 31,900 Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 32,250 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,500-59,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,800-59,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 62,700-62,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 62,900-63,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,150-28,200 27,800-27,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,250-28,300 27,900-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship