* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,700 30,000-31,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 30,700-31,800 30,200-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1400 30,500-31,700 30,700-31,800
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,000
Ambika Solvex 32,000
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,000
Betul Oils 32,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,600
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,400
Lakhmi Solvex 32,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 32,250
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Premier Proteins 32,250
Rama Phopsphates 32,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 32,600
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 60,000-60,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 60,300-60,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,100-64,200 63,900-64,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship