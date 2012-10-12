* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,400 30,500-31,700 (Auction price Market delivery 31,200-32,500 30,700-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 31,000-32,400 31,200-32,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex 32,500 AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,700 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,250 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,000 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins 32,100 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 60,600-60,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,150-28,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship