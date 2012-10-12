* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,000-32,400 31,000-32,400 30,500-31,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,200-32,500 30,700-32,500 30,700-31,800
(Traders' price
Plant delivery 32,000-33,000 32,000-33,000 32,000-32,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1500 31,000-32,400 31,000-32,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,500-60,600 61,000-61,100 60,600-60,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,800-60,900 61,300-61,400 60,900-61,000
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,600-64,700 63,400-64,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Not Trade
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 28,250-28,300 28,150-28,200
Spot (48% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 28,250-28,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship