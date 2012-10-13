* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,000-31,400 31,000-32,400 (Auction price Market delivery 30,200-31,500 31,200-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 30,000-31,400 30,200-31,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,750 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils 32,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,850 General Foods 32,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,750 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,300 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,500 Prakash Solvex 31,750 Premier Proteins 31,800 Rama Phopsphates 32,300 Ruchi Soya Industries 32,100 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,500-60,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,800-60,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,800-63,900 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,250-28,300 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,350-28,400 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship