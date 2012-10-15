* Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 30,000-31,400 (Auction price Market delivery Closed 30,200-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,500 Bajrang Extractions 31,250 Betul Oils 32,200 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500 General Foods 31,700 Gujarat Ambuja 31,600 Indian Rubber 31,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,350 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,750 Kriti Industries 31,600 Lakhmi Solvex 31,750 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,250 Prakash Solvex 31,250 Premier Proteins 31,500 Rama Phopsphates 31,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,100-60,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,650-27,700 27,800-27,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,750-27,800 27,900-27,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship