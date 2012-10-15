* Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 30,000-31,400
(Auction price
Market delivery Closed 30,200-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,500
Bajrang Extractions 31,250
Betul Oils 32,200
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500
General Foods 31,700
Gujarat Ambuja 31,600
Indian Rubber 31,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,350
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,750
Kriti Industries 31,600
Lakhmi Solvex 31,750
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,250
Prakash Solvex 31,250
Premier Proteins 31,500
Rama Phopsphates 31,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,700
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,100-60,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,650-27,700 27,800-27,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,750-27,800 27,900-27,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship