* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 29,500-31,150 30,000-31,400
(Auction price
Market delivery 29,700-31,250 30,200-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1500 29,500-31,150 29,700-31,250
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 30,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 31,500
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 31,400
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,350
General Foods 31,150
Gujarat Ambuja 31,100
Indian Rubber 30,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,650
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 30,850
Kriti Industries 31,100
Lakhmi Solvex 31,500
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,100
Prakash Solvex 31,000
Premier Proteins 31,250
Rama Phopsphates 31,400
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,150
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,400-59,500 59,500-59,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,700-59,800 59,800-59,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,100-63,200 63,200-63,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,650-27,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,750-27,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship