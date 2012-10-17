* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 29,500-31,150 30,000-31,400 (Auction price Market delivery 29,700-31,250 30,200-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 29,500-31,150 29,700-31,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 30,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 31,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 31,400 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,350 General Foods 31,150 Gujarat Ambuja 31,100 Indian Rubber 30,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,650 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 30,850 Kriti Industries 31,100 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,100 Prakash Solvex 31,000 Premier Proteins 31,250 Rama Phopsphates 31,400 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,150 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,400-59,500 59,500-59,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,700-59,800 59,800-59,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,100-63,200 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,300-63,400 63,400-63,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not Traded Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,400-27,450 27,650-27,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,750-27,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship