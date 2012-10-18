* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 29,750-31,200 29,500-31,150
(Auction price
Market delivery 29,900-31,250 29,700-31,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1400 29,750-31,200 29,900-31,250
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,400
Bajrang Extractions 31,000
Betul Oils 32,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500
General Foods 31,500
Gujarat Ambuja 31,350
Indian Rubber 31,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 31,400
Lakhmi Solvex 31,700
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 31,250
Prakash Solvex 31,400
Premier Proteins 31,400
Rama Phopsphates 31,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 31,500
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 31,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,400-59,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,100-63,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,300-63,400
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 Not Traded
FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 Not Traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 27,400-27,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 27,500-27,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship