* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 29,750-31,200 29,500-31,150 (Auction price Market delivery 29,900-31,250 29,700-31,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1400 29,750-31,200 29,900-31,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,400 Bajrang Extractions 31,000 Betul Oils 32,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,500 General Foods 31,500 Gujarat Ambuja 31,350 Indian Rubber 31,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,000 Kriti Industries 31,400 Lakhmi Solvex 31,700 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 31,250 Prakash Solvex 31,400 Premier Proteins 31,400 Rama Phopsphates 31,700 Ruchi Soya Industries 31,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 31,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,400-59,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,300-63,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1210 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 28,400-28,450 Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,250-28,300 Not Traded FOR Kakinada delivery 28,350-28,400 Not Traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 27,400-27,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 27,500-27,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship