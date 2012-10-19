* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 29,750-31,200 (Auction price Market delivery 30,700-31,500 29,900-31,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1500 30,500-31,400 30,700-31,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 31,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 32,250 Prakash Solvex 32,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates -- Ruchi Soya Industries 32,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 26,800-26,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship