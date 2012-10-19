* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 30,500-31,400 29,750-31,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,700-31,500 30,700-31,500 29,900-31,250 (Traders' price Plant delivery 31,500-33,000 31,500-33,000 31,000-32,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1500 30,500-31,400 30,700-31,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 61,100-61,200 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 61,400-61,500 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,000-65,100 64,600-64,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1110-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 28,400-28,450 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,250-28,300 FOR Kakinada delivery 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 28,350-28,400 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 26,800-26,850 Spot (48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship